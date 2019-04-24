‘Everyone has a story.’ They shared a meal with an Alabama woman so she wouldn’t be alone.

Watch this man give a stranger the coat off his back in the freezing weather An Alabama man’s act of kindness toward a homeless man went viral on Facebook after he gave, literally, the shirt off his back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Alabama man’s act of kindness toward a homeless man went viral on Facebook after he gave, literally, the shirt off his back.

The picture of these four friends has gone viral on social media. The post has been shared more than 45 thousand times on Facebook.

Jamario Howard, JaMychol Baker and Tae Knight were about to have dinner at Brad’s Bar-B-Que in Oxford, Alabama.





While they were waiting for their food, they noticed an elderly woman eating alone.

“Dang I’d hate to have to eat alone”, Howard thought to himself, according to his Facebook post.

After a few minutes, Howard asked if they could sit with her and she said yes.

The four had many conversations the table. The woman told them she lost her husband and their 60th anniversary was coming up.

“I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do,” Howard wrote in the post.

Howard wants this post to encourage others to be kind and nice to people.

“Everyone has a story so do not judge! And people I can’t stress this enough. GO SEE YOUR MOM AND YOUR GRANDPARENTS. They miss you!!”



