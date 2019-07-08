Alabama

Woman fires shot in road-rage clash but hits husband in head, Alabama cops say

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident

Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's bad behavior. By
Up Next
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's bad behavior. By

A road-rage clash Saturday night in Alabama sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head —because his wife’s gunshot went awry, WBRC reported.

Authorities say Erica Cole fired at someone else outside a Bremer home in a dispute that began on Highway 69 in Dodge City, AL.com reported. But she missed her intended target and hit her husband instead, Cullman County sheriff’s officials say.

Her husband, Nicholas Cole, is in stable condition following the 6:45 p.m. shooting, WVTM reported.

Erica Cole faces charges including attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, The Cullman Times reported. She’s being held without bond.

An 18-year-old man was dragged down a stretch of highway in Lawrenceville, Georgia on June 6. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, 36-year-old Emmitt Grubbs got out of his car and approached the teen after a collision and punched him.

By

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney

Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.

  Comments  