Phenix City man dies in crash while fleeing from deputy, highway patrol says

A Phenix City man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Opelika, highway patrol said.

Heath Stafford, 42, died at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday in a crash about five miles west of Phenix City. The Ford F-150 he was driving struck a utility pole after leaving the roadway on Lee Road, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Stafford crashed after failing to stop for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, according to the release. He was later pronounced dead at Piedmont Medical Center.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

