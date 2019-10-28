Have you seen her? Auburn police release video footage of missing 19-year-old

Auburn Police released video footage Monday of a missing 19-year-old from Auburn.

Aniah Blanchard is seen in the clip making a purchase at a convenience store located on South College Street on Oct. 23. Blanchard’s 2017 black Honda CR-V was later seen traveling south on the same street.

Blanchard’s car was found Oct. 25 on the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery, Alabama. Sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, the CR-V sustained injuries near its passenger side wheel, according to police.

Blanchard was reported missing to Auburn Police on Oct. 24. The last contact she had with anybody was just before midnight on Oct. 23, police said.

Blanchard is a light-skinned black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She’s 5’6”, weighs 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.

Anyone with information on her location is encouraged to contact Auburn police at 334-501-3140, or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.