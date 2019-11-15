A city in the Chattahoochee Valley is one of America’s most courageous, study finds

One of America’s most courageous cities is located in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to a study.

Insurify, a website that allows people to compare auto insurance quotes online, awarded Phenix City as the most courageous city in Alabama in its 2019 Most Courageous City study. The company awarded cities based on how many people have a job or career in public safety or a high-risk field.

Using their database of over 2 million insurance applications, data scientists at Insurify found the number of auto insurance applicants in each city with careers in public safety, in high-risk jobs with a high benefit, or current or past members of the Armed Forces, according to its website.

Scientists then compared those numbers to the overall number of applicants in each city to find the “courageous” rate, according to the site.

In Georgia, the most courageous city was Fort Stewart, an Army base near Hinesville.

