Phenix City man, 79, dies in crash on Highway 80

A 79-year-old Phenix City man was killed Monday when his car collided with a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 80, authorities said.

Charlie L. Garrett died after his 2008 Nissan Altima crossed into the other lane and hit a 2006 Ford F-150, state troopers said. Garrett was not wearing a seat belt, and died from his injuries at the hospital, they said.

The 35-year-old Sylacauga man driving the pickup was not injured.

The crash happened at 6:27 p.m. about five miles west of Phenix City, troopers said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division still is investigating.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
