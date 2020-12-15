Alabama
Phenix City man, 79, dies in crash on Highway 80
A 79-year-old Phenix City man was killed Monday when his car collided with a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 80, authorities said.
Charlie L. Garrett died after his 2008 Nissan Altima crossed into the other lane and hit a 2006 Ford F-150, state troopers said. Garrett was not wearing a seat belt, and died from his injuries at the hospital, they said.
The 35-year-old Sylacauga man driving the pickup was not injured.
The crash happened at 6:27 p.m. about five miles west of Phenix City, troopers said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division still is investigating.
