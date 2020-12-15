Phenix City man, 79, dies in crash on Highway 80

A 79-year-old Phenix City man was killed Monday when his car collided with a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 80, authorities said.

Charlie L. Garrett died after his 2008 Nissan Altima crossed into the other lane and hit a 2006 Ford F-150, state troopers said. Garrett was not wearing a seat belt, and died from his injuries at the hospital, they said.

The 35-year-old Sylacauga man driving the pickup was not injured.

The crash happened at 6:27 p.m. about five miles west of Phenix City, troopers said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division still is investigating.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.