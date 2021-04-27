This Phenix City officer helped solve a cold case. Now she’s Central AL CrimeStoppers Officer of Year

Sgt Kristina Anglin, left, with Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith, right. Anglin was named the 2020 CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers named a Phenix City Police officer the 2020 CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year.

Sgt. Kristina J. Anglin has been employed by PCPD since 2011 and was nominated by Phenix City Criminal Investigations Commander Darryl Williams.

Anglin serves as a crime scene technician, cell phone forensic specialist, and the lead hostage negotiator for the department.

In 2020, Anglin was assigned 186 felony cases and made 69 arrests related to those investigations. She also recovered $169,253.00 worth of property, according to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

In December 2020, Anglin was assigned to a 2017 cold homicide case. She was able to identify new evidence, leading to the arrest of a suspect who has been charged with capital murder.

“Her dedication, service and loyalty to this agency is on display for all to see every day,” Phenix City Chief of Police Ray Smith said in a statement. “Usually this award is given to an officer that has one or two outstanding moments that allow them to shine. Sgt. Anglin has those moments on a daily basis and shines each time she is assigned a case.”