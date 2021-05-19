Phenix City man dies after crashing into tree, Alabama authorities say

Ja’Quan Barnes, 19, was fatally injured when his 2008 Honda Accord left the roadway and struck a tree on May 14 at approximatley 9:25 p.m. Barnes was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The crash happened on Lee County Road 240 near Smith Station, Alabama. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 19-year-old man from Phenix City.

Ja’Quan Barnes was driving his 2008 Honda Accord when he left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened on Lee County Road 240, approximately three miles west of Smiths Station, around 9:25 p.m. on May 14.

Barnes was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.