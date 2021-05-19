Phenix City man dies after crashing into tree, Alabama authorities say

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 19-year-old man from Phenix City.
Ja’Quan Barnes was driving his 2008 Honda Accord when he left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened on Lee County Road 240, approximately three miles west of Smiths Station, around 9:25 p.m. on May 14.
Barnes was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the release.
Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer.
