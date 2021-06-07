Suspect charged with murder in Phenix City shooting that left man dead

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to a news release.

At 10:50 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 2000 block of 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers found Eljiah McKissic lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. McKissic was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation, PCPD arrested and charged Keaira Jones, 29, with murder on Saturday. Jones is currently booked in the Russell County Jail pending a bond hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.