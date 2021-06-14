Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Phenix City affected by water main break

A boil water advisory for Phenix City residents in the affected area has been lifted. City of Phenix City

Tap water provided by the City of Phenix City is now safe for use after a water main along 4th Place South to Seale Road south to 20th Avenue ruptured on June 10, causing the passage to lose pressure, according to a news release.

City officials issued a precautionary boil water notice Thursday for residences affected by the water main leak.

The leak has been repaired. Samples of the water in the affected area were taken and tested for bacteria. Test results indicated no bacteria, and the water is safe to drink and use as normal, the release said.

For updates, residents can check the City of Phenix City’s public notices online.