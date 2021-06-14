Alabama

Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Phenix City affected by water main break

A boil water advisory for Phenix City residents in the affected area has been lifted.
Tap water provided by the City of Phenix City is now safe for use after a water main along 4th Place South to Seale Road south to 20th Avenue ruptured on June 10, causing the passage to lose pressure, according to a news release.

City officials issued a precautionary boil water notice Thursday for residences affected by the water main leak.

The leak has been repaired. Samples of the water in the affected area were taken and tested for bacteria. Test results indicated no bacteria, and the water is safe to drink and use as normal, the release said.

For updates, residents can check the City of Phenix City’s public notices online.

Profile Image of Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
