10 blighted homes across Phenix City are scheduled to be demolished. What we know
The City of Phenix City will spend nearly $50,000 to demolish 10 structures that they say have fallen into disrepair.
The buildings are scattered across the city, according to Chief Building Official Gil Griffith. Most are in residential areas near the downtown area, with a few on the south side of town.
The structures are part of a larger, ongoing list of blight. If a structure is rehabilitated or demolished, it’s removed from the list, he said.
All of the structures are privately owned homes. After demolition, the city will put a tax lien on the properties for the amount they cost to demolish.
“They’re very old houses,” Griffith said. “They’re pretty much beyond repair.”
All of the demolitions were awarded to Phenix City-based contractor J&J Land Development Inc.
The structures, and their demolition cost are:
- 1908 10th Ave.: $5,200
- 1911 10th Ave.: $3,500
- 2107 12th Ave.: $2,600
- 1013 15th Ave.: $8,100
- 1205 16th Ave.: $5,200
- 119 14th Ct.: $4,200
- 805 16th St.: $2,800
- 1004 2nd St. South: $8,500
- 1001 4th St. South: $5,100
- 1004 4th St. South: $4,100
- Total: $49,300
After J&J Land Development purchases the proper permits, it has 30 days to demolish the structures, Griffith said.
The 10 demolitions should be completed within six months, he said.
“It’s up to the individual owners what they do with that property (after demolition),” Griffith said. “We’re just trying to clean up several areas in town the best we can.”
