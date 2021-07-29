10 blighted homes across Phenix City are scheduled to be demolished. What we know

The City of Phenix City will spend nearly $50,000 to demolish 10 structures that they say have fallen into disrepair.

The buildings are scattered across the city, according to Chief Building Official Gil Griffith. Most are in residential areas near the downtown area, with a few on the south side of town.

The structures are part of a larger, ongoing list of blight. If a structure is rehabilitated or demolished, it’s removed from the list, he said.

All of the structures are privately owned homes. After demolition, the city will put a tax lien on the properties for the amount they cost to demolish.

“They’re very old houses,” Griffith said. “They’re pretty much beyond repair.”

All of the demolitions were awarded to Phenix City-based contractor J&J Land Development Inc.

The structures, and their demolition cost are:

1908 10th Ave.: $5,200

1911 10th Ave.: $3,500

2107 12th Ave.: $2,600

1013 15th Ave.: $8,100

1205 16th Ave.: $5,200

119 14th Ct.: $4,200

805 16th St.: $2,800

1004 2nd St. South: $8,500

1001 4th St. South: $5,100

1004 4th St. South: $4,100

Total: $49,300

After J&J Land Development purchases the proper permits, it has 30 days to demolish the structures, Griffith said.

The 10 demolitions should be completed within six months, he said.

“It’s up to the individual owners what they do with that property (after demolition),” Griffith said. “We’re just trying to clean up several areas in town the best we can.”