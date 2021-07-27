Traffic alert: Overturned log truck blocks all lanes of Highway 169 in Russell County

A single-vehicle crash involving an overturned log truck has resulted in road blockage on Alabama 169, five miles south of US 431, in Russell County Tuesday.

The incident happened around 12:27 p.m., according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

All lanes of Alabama Highway 169 are blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The road runs between Highway 80 in Crawford and Highway 431 in Seale.

Alabama State Troopers are asking drivers to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation. For more updates, follow ALEA’s Twitter account @ALEAprotects.