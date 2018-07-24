Police officer restrains child during dad’s arrest

Police are investigating after a video was posted to Athens-Clarke County Police's Facebook page showing officers pinning a 10-year-old boy to the ground. Footage shows the distraught child leaping at an officer before being held on the ground.
By
Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Local

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.

Midstate students at March for Our Lives in Atlanta

State

Midstate students at March for Our Lives in Atlanta

Midstate high school students and graduates talk about why they joined nearly 30,000 other people at March for Our Lives in Atlanta, part of a student-led movement that's pushing for tighter gun laws and better school safety. Houston County High