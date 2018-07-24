Police officer restrains child during dad’s arrest
Police are investigating after a video was posted to Athens-Clarke County Police's Facebook page showing officers pinning a 10-year-old boy to the ground. Footage shows the distraught child leaping at an officer before being held on the ground.
There's a new walking trail in the East Alabama community of Crawford. The paved, 1/4 mile asphalt track is next to the Dollar General store in Crawford. There are plans to add benches and fencing around the track, which is surrounded by Pecan trees.
A Wednesday night traffic stop has led to the Russell County Sheriff's Office locating a moonshine operation, 500 gallons of moonshine worth about $30,000, several weapons, and the seizure of $200,000 in vehicles , equipment and $4,378 in cash.
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
About 30 Members of Indivisible Columbus, Georgia rallied Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in downtown Columbus against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the United States border
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.
Georgia on My Mind Day 2018 was a chance for Georgia's 12 visitor information centers to showcase tourism partners to visitors stopping by. In Columbus, we caught up with Historic Westville, The Rock Ranch, and the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, Auburn Police responded to a theft in progress at a business located at 1600 Opelika Road. Two male suspects entered the business, broke two glass display cases and stole jewelry items with an undisclosed value.
Before he was twelve hours old, newborn Thomas "Banks" Cashbaugh had saved more than $1,500 dollars for his college education. He did so thanks to a gift from the Path2College529 Plan, and being the first "529 Day Baby" at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Roger Hayes, the law enforcement services director with the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety, uses a rollover simulator to demonstrate how wearing a seat belt can keep you in the vehicle and perhaps save your life during a rollover crash.
The Georgia State Patrol and other enforcement agencies visited Columbus Thursday for their "Make Your Summer Click" campaign. Officials want you to remember to always wear seat belts and life jackets on the road or on the water, and obey the laws.
Midstate high school students and graduates talk about why they joined nearly 30,000 other people at March for Our Lives in Atlanta, part of a student-led movement that's pushing for tighter gun laws and better school safety. Houston County High