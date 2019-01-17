Georgia’s layoff list for 2018 is now complete. Here are the employers that cut jobs

Job layoffs have always been part of the employment landscape, with companies routinely hiring and letting workers ago. And 2018 was no different, with more than 11,000 people statewide losing their jobs through downsizings and business closures.
An economic development forecast delivered earlier this week by the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business indicates that this year should be a good one on the employment front when it is all said and done. Columbus itself is projected to add 1,000 jobs due to growth at Fort Benning, Columbus State University, and through additional business creation by entrepreneurs, according to the forecast.
“We predict job growth in all of Georgia’s 14 metropolitan areas and in all of the state’s major industries,” said Terry College Dean Benjamin Ayers. “Georgia will benefit from several reliable sources of growth — including an impressive economic development team, favorable demographic trends, more homebuilding and real estate development, higher defense spending, continuing fiscal stimulus from recent tax cuts and faster productivity growth.”
Still, there will undoubtedly be layoffs as the year unfolds. That’s where the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Workforce Division comes in. The agency keeps track of such events when they are large in numbers. In fact, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act of 1988 requires employers to give advance notice of 60 days for covered plant closures and mass layoffs.
The state WARN list for 2018 — which has more than 11,200 lost jobs on it — includes well-known employers such as Walmart, Convergys, Coca-Cola and Toys R Us, as well as businesses many people never knew existed. The list features each company’s name, its location, the estimated number of workers impacted and the date for the layoff.
Here is the complete WARN list of layoffs in Georgia for all of 2018:
IN COLUMBUS
First Data Remitco — 83 workers — March 31 — Columbus, Muscogee County
NCR – 94 workers – Oct. 31 – Columbus, Muscogee County
NCR – 255 workers – Dec. 31 – Columbus, Muscogee County
XPO Logistics Worldwide – 83 workers – Dec. 31 – Midland, Muscogee County
Aptim Federal Services – 152 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Fort Benning, Chattahoochee County
Childcare Network – 146 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Columbus, Muscogee County
ELSEWHERE IN GEORGIA
Walmart — 69 workers — Jan. 5 — Marietta, Cobb County
Zenith Education Group — 46 workers — Jan. 8 — Atlanta, Fulton County
Popeyes — 30 workers — Jan. 12 — Atlanta, Dekalb County
Greenway — 24 workers — Jan. 12 —Atlanta, Cobb County
Greenway — 96 workers — Jan. 12 — Carrollton, Carroll County
Textron – 60 workers – Jan. 23 – Augusta, Richmond County
Cahaba — 27 workers — Jan. 28 — Douglasville, Douglas County
Denim North America — 125 workers — Jan. 28 — Columbus, Muscogee County
MWI Animal Health — 47 workers — Jan. 30 — Atlanta, Fulton County
Amports — 12 workers — Jan. 31 — Brunswick, Glynn County
Penny’s Pampered Petsitting — 1 worker — Jan. 31 — Marietta, Cobb County
Conifer Health Solutions — 158 workers — Feb. 3 — Savannah, Chatham County
Comcast — 290 workers — Feb. 26 — Alpharetta, Fulton County
Coca-Cola — 1 worker — Feb. 28 — Atlanta, Fulton County
Coca-Cola — 47 workers — Feb. 28 — Atlanta, Fulton County
Coca-Cola – 5 workers — Feb. 28 –=— Atlanta, Fulton County
Walmart — 83 workers — March 16 — Lithonia, DeKalb County
Sam’s Club — 196 workers — March 16 — Lithonia, DeKalb County
ASM Research — 28 workers — March 27 — Dublin, Laurens County
Gap Partners — 64 workers — March 29 — Rabun Gap, Rabun County
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines — 112 workers — March 30 — Atlanta, Cobb County
Bank of America — 103 workers — April 3 — Kennesaw, Cobb County
Darwood Manufacturing Company — 144 workers — April 16 — Pelham, Mitchell County
Arrow Electronics — 38 workers — April 27 — Smyrna, Cobb County
Convergys — 211 workers — April 30 — Valdosta, Lowndes County
Coca-Cola — 231 workers — April 30 — Atlanta, Fulton County
Georgia-Pacific — 55 workers — April 30 — Augusta, Richmond County
Respironics – 350 workers – April 30 – Kennesaw, Cobb County
Transdev On Demand — 98 workers — May 1 — Rome, Floyd County
IFCO — 130 workers — May 4 — McDonough, Henry County
DHL — 498 workers — May 3 — Union City, Fulton County
Sodexo — 89 workers — May 11 — Savannah, Chatham County
Toys R Us — 244 workers — May 14 — McDonough, Henry County
Toyota of Union City — 100 workers — May 15 — Union City, Fulton County
US Healthworks — 70 workers — May 30 — Alpharetta, Fulton County
Merchants Foodservice — 72 workers — May 31 — Tifton, Tift County
Distribution South — 66 workers — June 1 — Alma, Bacon County
Tyson Foods — 300 workers — June 2 — Dawson, Terrell County
Spillers – 1 worker – June 5 – Covington, Newton County
XPO Logistics — 93 workers — June 10 — Fayetteville, Fayette County
Maurice Sporting Goods — 105 workers — June 22 — McDonough, Henry County
Anthem – 78 workers – June 30 – Savannah, Chatham County
Conifer Health Solutions – 55 workers – June 30 – LaGrange, Troup County
Aramark – 180 workers – June 30 – Canton, Cherokee County
Sodexo – 71 workers – June 30 – Tifton, Tift County
James Michael Burns OD – 2 workers – June 30 – Marietta, Cobb County
Whole Foods Market – 53 workers – July 2 – Braselton, Jackson County
Parsec – 206 workers – July 2 – Atlanta, Fulton County
EG Industries – 125 workers – July 9 – Austell, Cobb County
Rivulis Irrigation – 70 workers – July 15 – Valdosta, Lowndes County
Owens-Brockway Glass Container – 256 workers – July 18 – Atlanta, Fulton County
Chestatee Regional Hospital – 141 workers – July 26 – Dahlonega, Lumpkin County
Morrison Healthcare (Food Service) – 162 workers – July 31 – Atlanta, Fulton County
Belks – 99 workers – July 31 – Atlanta, Fulton County
Sykes – 181 workers – July 31 – Rome, Floyd County
Freeland Harris Consulting Engineers of Georgia – 3 workers – July 31 – Tucker, Dekalb County
Bob McCormick and Associates – 1 worker – Aug. 2 – Atlanta, Fulton County
Clean Break Cleaning Co. – 4 workers – Aug. 3 – Douglasville, Douglas County
Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter/Ravinia – 61 workers – Aug. 6 – Atlanta, Dekalb County
Hollander Sleep Products – 225 workers – Aug. 17 – Thompson, McDuffie County
State Farm Insurance Companies – 95 workers – Aug. 31 – Dunwoody, Dekalb County
Alorica – 635 workers – Aug. 31 – Kennesaw, Cherokee County
ActionMed Personnel – 265 workers – Sept. 1 – Thomasville, Thomas County
Mayfield Dairy (Dean Foods) – 108 workers – Sept. 16 – Braselton, Gwinnett County
Voith Paper Fabrics – 53 workers – Sept. 17 – Waycross, Ware County
Siffron – 53 workers – Sept. 30 – Centerville, Houston County
Georgia-Pacific – 100 workers – Oct. 1 – Monticello, Jasper County
Anchor Glass – 145 workers – Oct. 1 – Warner Robins, Houston County
Wall Timber Products – 275 workers – Nov. 5 – Sylvania, Screven County
Sodexo-Atlanta Medical Center – 81 workers – Nov. 18 – Atlanta, Fulton County
Bank of America – 100 workers – Nov. 24 – Atlanta, Fulton County
Georgia-Pacific Wood Products – 321 workers – Dec. 17 – Warm Springs, Meriwether County
Legal Sea Foods – 78 workers – Dec. 18 – Atlanta, Fulton County
IG Design Group-Americas – 70 workers – Dec. 18 – Midway, Liberty County
Polycycle Solutions -- 17 workers – Dec. 28 – Newnan, Coweta County
Trane U.S. – 132 workers – Dec. 31 – Macon, Bibb County
HomeBridge Financial Services – 125 workers – Dec. 31 – Kennesaw, Cobb County
Solo Cup Operating Corp. – 139 workers – Dec. 31 – Augusta, Richmond County
Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 83 workers – Dec. 31 – Atlanta, Fulton County
Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 54 workers – Dec. 31 – Roswell, Fulton County
Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 176 workers – Dec. 31 – Marietta, Cobb County
Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 123 workers – Dec. 31 – Marietta, Cobb County
Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 60 workers – Dec. 31 – Griffin, Spalding County
Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 88 workers – Dec. 31 – Austell, Cobb County
Super Service – 158 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Ellenwood, Dekalb County
ABM – 144 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Fulton County
ABM – 32 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Atlanta, Fulton County
Mattex USA Manufacturing – 140 workers – Jan. 19, 2019 – Chatsworth, Murray County
