State

Georgia’s layoff list for 2018 is now complete. Here are the employers that cut jobs

By Tony Adams

January 17, 2019 06:26 PM

Atlanta-based NCR Corp., which makes ATMs and point-of-sale systems, closed its Columbus assembly plants in 2018, including one in Muscogee Technology Park, with workers receiving layoff notices. --
Job layoffs have always been part of the employment landscape, with companies routinely hiring and letting workers ago. And 2018 was no different, with more than 11,000 people statewide losing their jobs through downsizings and business closures.

An economic development forecast delivered earlier this week by the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business indicates that this year should be a good one on the employment front when it is all said and done. Columbus itself is projected to add 1,000 jobs due to growth at Fort Benning, Columbus State University, and through additional business creation by entrepreneurs, according to the forecast.

“We predict job growth in all of Georgia’s 14 metropolitan areas and in all of the state’s major industries,” said Terry College Dean Benjamin Ayers. “Georgia will benefit from several reliable sources of growth — including an impressive economic development team, favorable demographic trends, more homebuilding and real estate development, higher defense spending, continuing fiscal stimulus from recent tax cuts and faster productivity growth.”

Still, there will undoubtedly be layoffs as the year unfolds. That’s where the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Workforce Division comes in. The agency keeps track of such events when they are large in numbers. In fact, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act of 1988 requires employers to give advance notice of 60 days for covered plant closures and mass layoffs.

The state WARN list for 2018 — which has more than 11,200 lost jobs on it — includes well-known employers such as Walmart, Convergys, Coca-Cola and Toys R Us, as well as businesses many people never knew existed. The list features each company’s name, its location, the estimated number of workers impacted and the date for the layoff.

Here is the complete WARN list of layoffs in Georgia for all of 2018:

IN COLUMBUS

First Data Remitco — 83 workers — March 31 — Columbus, Muscogee County

NCR – 94 workers – Oct. 31 – Columbus, Muscogee County

NCR – 255 workers – Dec. 31 – Columbus, Muscogee County

XPO Logistics Worldwide – 83 workers – Dec. 31 – Midland, Muscogee County

Aptim Federal Services – 152 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Fort Benning, Chattahoochee County

Childcare Network – 146 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Columbus, Muscogee County

ELSEWHERE IN GEORGIA

Walmart — 69 workers — Jan. 5 — Marietta, Cobb County

Zenith Education Group — 46 workers — Jan. 8 — Atlanta, Fulton County

Popeyes — 30 workers — Jan. 12 — Atlanta, Dekalb County

Greenway — 24 workers — Jan. 12 —Atlanta, Cobb County

Greenway — 96 workers — Jan. 12 — Carrollton, Carroll County

Textron – 60 workers – Jan. 23 – Augusta, Richmond County

Cahaba — 27 workers — Jan. 28 — Douglasville, Douglas County

Denim North America — 125 workers — Jan. 28 — Columbus, Muscogee County

MWI Animal Health — 47 workers — Jan. 30 — Atlanta, Fulton County

Amports — 12 workers — Jan. 31 — Brunswick, Glynn County

Penny’s Pampered Petsitting — 1 worker — Jan. 31 — Marietta, Cobb County

Conifer Health Solutions — 158 workers — Feb. 3 — Savannah, Chatham County

Comcast — 290 workers — Feb. 26 — Alpharetta, Fulton County

Coca-Cola — 1 worker — Feb. 28 — Atlanta, Fulton County

Coca-Cola — 47 workers — Feb. 28 — Atlanta, Fulton County

Coca-Cola – 5 workers — Feb. 28 –=— Atlanta, Fulton County

Walmart — 83 workers — March 16 — Lithonia, DeKalb County

Sam’s Club — 196 workers — March 16 — Lithonia, DeKalb County

ASM Research — 28 workers — March 27 — Dublin, Laurens County

Gap Partners — 64 workers — March 29 — Rabun Gap, Rabun County

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines — 112 workers — March 30 — Atlanta, Cobb County

Bank of America — 103 workers — April 3 — Kennesaw, Cobb County

Darwood Manufacturing Company — 144 workers — April 16 — Pelham, Mitchell County

Arrow Electronics — 38 workers — April 27 — Smyrna, Cobb County

Convergys — 211 workers — April 30 — Valdosta, Lowndes County

Coca-Cola — 231 workers — April 30 — Atlanta, Fulton County

Georgia-Pacific — 55 workers — April 30 — Augusta, Richmond County

Respironics – 350 workers – April 30 – Kennesaw, Cobb County

Transdev On Demand — 98 workers — May 1 — Rome, Floyd County

IFCO — 130 workers — May 4 — McDonough, Henry County

DHL — 498 workers — May 3 — Union City, Fulton County

Sodexo — 89 workers — May 11 — Savannah, Chatham County

Toys R Us — 244 workers — May 14 — McDonough, Henry County

Toyota of Union City — 100 workers — May 15 — Union City, Fulton County

US Healthworks — 70 workers — May 30 — Alpharetta, Fulton County

Merchants Foodservice — 72 workers — May 31 — Tifton, Tift County

Distribution South — 66 workers — June 1 — Alma, Bacon County

Tyson Foods — 300 workers — June 2 — Dawson, Terrell County

Spillers – 1 worker – June 5 – Covington, Newton County

XPO Logistics — 93 workers — June 10 — Fayetteville, Fayette County

Maurice Sporting Goods — 105 workers — June 22 — McDonough, Henry County

Anthem – 78 workers – June 30 – Savannah, Chatham County

Conifer Health Solutions – 55 workers – June 30 – LaGrange, Troup County

Aramark – 180 workers – June 30 – Canton, Cherokee County

Sodexo – 71 workers – June 30 – Tifton, Tift County

James Michael Burns OD – 2 workers – June 30 – Marietta, Cobb County

Whole Foods Market – 53 workers – July 2 – Braselton, Jackson County

Parsec – 206 workers – July 2 – Atlanta, Fulton County

EG Industries – 125 workers – July 9 – Austell, Cobb County

Rivulis Irrigation – 70 workers – July 15 – Valdosta, Lowndes County

Owens-Brockway Glass Container – 256 workers – July 18 – Atlanta, Fulton County

Chestatee Regional Hospital – 141 workers – July 26 – Dahlonega, Lumpkin County

Morrison Healthcare (Food Service) – 162 workers – July 31 – Atlanta, Fulton County

Belks – 99 workers – July 31 – Atlanta, Fulton County

Sykes – 181 workers – July 31 – Rome, Floyd County

Freeland Harris Consulting Engineers of Georgia – 3 workers – July 31 – Tucker, Dekalb County

Bob McCormick and Associates – 1 worker – Aug. 2 – Atlanta, Fulton County

Clean Break Cleaning Co. – 4 workers – Aug. 3 – Douglasville, Douglas County

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter/Ravinia – 61 workers – Aug. 6 – Atlanta, Dekalb County

Hollander Sleep Products – 225 workers – Aug. 17 – Thompson, McDuffie County

State Farm Insurance Companies – 95 workers – Aug. 31 – Dunwoody, Dekalb County

Alorica – 635 workers – Aug. 31 – Kennesaw, Cherokee County

ActionMed Personnel – 265 workers – Sept. 1 – Thomasville, Thomas County

Mayfield Dairy (Dean Foods) – 108 workers – Sept. 16 – Braselton, Gwinnett County

Voith Paper Fabrics – 53 workers – Sept. 17 – Waycross, Ware County

Siffron – 53 workers – Sept. 30 – Centerville, Houston County

Georgia-Pacific – 100 workers – Oct. 1 – Monticello, Jasper County

Anchor Glass – 145 workers – Oct. 1 – Warner Robins, Houston County

Wall Timber Products – 275 workers – Nov. 5 – Sylvania, Screven County

Sodexo-Atlanta Medical Center – 81 workers – Nov. 18 – Atlanta, Fulton County

Bank of America – 100 workers – Nov. 24 – Atlanta, Fulton County

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products – 321 workers – Dec. 17 – Warm Springs, Meriwether County

Legal Sea Foods – 78 workers – Dec. 18 – Atlanta, Fulton County

IG Design Group-Americas – 70 workers – Dec. 18 – Midway, Liberty County

Polycycle Solutions -- 17 workers – Dec. 28 – Newnan, Coweta County

Trane U.S. – 132 workers – Dec. 31 – Macon, Bibb County

HomeBridge Financial Services – 125 workers – Dec. 31 – Kennesaw, Cobb County

Solo Cup Operating Corp. – 139 workers – Dec. 31 – Augusta, Richmond County

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 83 workers – Dec. 31 – Atlanta, Fulton County

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 54 workers – Dec. 31 – Roswell, Fulton County

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 176 workers – Dec. 31 – Marietta, Cobb County

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 123 workers – Dec. 31 – Marietta, Cobb County

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 60 workers – Dec. 31 – Griffin, Spalding County

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions – 88 workers – Dec. 31 – Austell, Cobb County

Super Service – 158 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Ellenwood, Dekalb County

ABM – 144 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Fulton County

ABM – 32 workers – Jan. 1, 2019 – Atlanta, Fulton County

Mattex USA Manufacturing – 140 workers – Jan. 19, 2019 – Chatsworth, Murray County

