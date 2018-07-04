Thousands run Peachtree in Atlanta's July 4th running race

Tens of thousands of runners in Atlanta celebrated the Fourth of July with a trek in the city's iconic 10-kilometer race.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that an estimated 60,000 runners participated in the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday amid hot and humid temperatures.
Bernard Lagat of Tucson, Arizona won the men's elite division with a time of 28:35. Stephanie Bruce of Flagstaff, Arizona won the women's elite division with time of 32:21.
The winners of the wheelchair winners division were Daniel Romanchuk with a time of 18:39 and Susannah Scaroni with a time of 22:49.
Paramedics treated several runners for heat exhaustion and one runner was taken to the hospital after stepping on a nail.
