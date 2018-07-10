Could John Doe be from Georgia? The boy's remains were found in North Carolina

Recent forensic testing has led authorities to include Georgia as the possible birth place of a boy whose skeletal remains were found nearly two decades ago in North Carolina.
The testing of isotope and pollen forensic samples showed that the boy was not from North Carolina but was likely born and raised in the Southeast U.S. - with the highest likelihood in Georgia or Alabama, according to a news release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Also, new facial reconstruction images completed by the center's forensic artists were also released. The images were made from a CT scan of his skull.
On Sept. 25, 1998, a maintenance crew out mowing found the boy's remains in heavy brush near a billboard sign along a service road in Mebane, North Carolina. The service road is adjacent to the westbound lanes of Interstate 85 and I- 40.
The body had been there for several months, and the boy was likely killed elsewhere.
The boy, who was thought to be between 9 and 12 at his death, was wearing khaki shorts, socks and black sneakers. About $50 was found inside his pocket.
The boy was either white or Hispanic, had straight brown hair and was about 4 feet 11 inches tall. He had no dental fillings, but it was clear he had been seen by a dentist. Some of his teeth had a preventative sealant placed on them to help prevent cavities and decay. He also had a slight overbite.
Anyone with any information that could help identify boy is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. The Orange County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office is investigating.
