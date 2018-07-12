Her two dogs were attacked on a walk in Georgia — by a deer, woman says

Carolyn Taylor was walking her two dogs, Penny and Aggie, when a deer crossed their path — and then attacked, she said.

But the deer hadn’t seemed like the attacking-type.

In fact, Taylor even took video of the deer coming up to Aggie, who was unleashed at the time.

“This is a video of a deer coming to check out Aggie,” the Wichita, Kansas, woman whispered as she was filming the not-so-expected animal interaction in Peachtree City, Georgia, on July 3. “They’re getting really close. Look at this. This is amazing.”

The deer then came from out of the trees and headed onto the path where Taylor and her dogs were.

“There she goes right across our path in front of us,” Taylor whispered. The deer crossed the walkway to the other side of the trees.

“They have no fear,” Taylor said. “This is amazing, guys — they don’t get stuff like this in Kansas. I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”

The video then ends after it shows how close the deer had gotten to Aggie. Penny the basset hound isn’t seen in the video, but you can hear her shake at the very end of the minute-and-half-long video.

“Penny wanted nothing to do with the deer,” Taylor told The Wichita Eagle.

Then, just one minute after the video ended, the doe “stared them down,” Taylor told The Associated Press. And then the doe charged.

While the doe was charging, Taylor told the AP that she ran back to her mom’s house while thinking her dogs would follow.

“All of the sudden, the deer started chasing them, and my daughter took off, running really fast, and the deer just trampled on her little basset hound,” Taylor’s mom, Susie Lucsko, told CBS46. Taylor had been visiting her mom for the Fourth of July.

That’s when Taylor heard Penny howl in pain.

Penny was being “stomped,” Taylor told the Eagle.

Fortunately for Penny, she only received a cut from the deer’s hooves and didn’t need to go the vet.

“She just got a small scratch on her leg,” Taylor said. Aggie is also OK.

After the attack, Taylor told the Eagle that she isn’t afraid of deer, but she will be more cautious now.

“I also want to let people know that our dogs are voice trained and are not aggressive — as you can tell from the video,” she said. “I’d also like to say that I know animals are wild and can act out at any moment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.