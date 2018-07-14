Bear ignores woman’s screams, climbs into her minivan and eats her lunch

A Georgia woman screamed in fright as a bear climbed through an open window and into her minivan, tore up a child seat and ate her lunch.
“A bear beat me to my lunch today and is now hanging out in my van for over an hour and I have set the alarm off multiple times!” Carrie Watts posted on Facebook with her video of the bear.
Watts was working as a caretaker in a home Tuesday on Lake Burton, in the northeastern corner of the state, when she looked outside as the large black bear munched away., Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA-TV reported.
The bear ate her sandwich, chips and cookie, Watts told WSB-TV, the ABC affiliate in Atlanta.
“I panicked. I started screaming,” she told WSB-TV.
She set her minivan’s alarm off multiple times to no avail, Watts posted on Facebook. The bear stayed in the vehicle for an hour before leaving, she posted.
Comments