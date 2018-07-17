Great Smokies road to briefly close for accident cleanup

A road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that straddles Tennessee and North Carolina will be temporarily closed for the cleanup of a multi-vehicle accident.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Newfound Gap Road/U.S. 441 from Clingmans Dome Road to Smokemont Campground will be closed to traffic for three hours Wednesday morning. Authorities will also be conducting an investigation into the July 14 crash that killed 65-year-old David Crump of Georgia.
Clingmans Dome will remain accessible from the north, although the Clingmans Dome Tower will remain closed for unrelated repairs through July 27.
Foothills Parkway East will also be closed overnight Wednesday to allow for the completion of work related to paving operations on Interstate 40.
