Fire rips through Atlanta home, kills person inside

Authorities say an early morning fire in an Atlanta home has claimed the life of one person.
Atlanta Fire Rescue said no other injuries were reported in the blaze, which happened around 3 a.m. Friday.
Kenneth Martin tells WSB-TV that he and his wife were returning home and could see the flames shooting into the air from the interstate.
Martin says that by the time he reached the home, it was engulfed by flames. As his wife called 911, he said he repeatedly honked his horn in an attempt to alert neighbors that the house was on fire.
The name of the man who was killed wasn't immediately released. The fire's cause was still under investigation early Friday.
