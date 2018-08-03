Georgia man reaches into tank at Red Lobster and escapes with live lobster, cops say

You might say the man who allegedly plunged his hands into a lobster tank at a Red Lobster here the other night — grabbing two live lobsters in the process — was, well, butterfingered.
One of the uncooked crustaceans, a 3-pounder, never made it out of the parking lot.
Witnesses say the seafood thief dropped or tossed the thing while making his getaway from the Riverside Drive eatery about 10 p.m.
“One of the lobsters were thrown or dropped,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report noted.
Authorities have identified the culprit as 30-year-old Reginald Kyle Bailey of Macon, but the sheriff’s report says the man took off before the cops arrived.
A guy who works at the restaurant told the police that the lobster-lifter was with another man and a woman, and as the trio walked out “one of them reached into the lobster tank near the front door,” the sheriff’s report noted.
It wasn’t clear from the write-up whether the three had eaten dinner or were there for some other reason.
Another employee told the cops that the dropped lobster “was recovered but will most likely die from the incident and that they will not be able to sell the lobster now.”
