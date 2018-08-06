The Latest: Missing Georgia boy last seen in Alabama

This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, aerial photo released by Taos County Sheriff’s Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the compound for the missing child didn’t locate him but found 11 other children in filthy conditions and hardly any food, a sheriff said Saturday. The children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound and turned over to state child-welfare workers, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.in Taos, N.M. (Taos County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP