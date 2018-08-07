Police: Georgia man shoots mother of his child, self

Police in Georgia say a 19-year-old man fatally shot the 17-year-old mother of his child before turning the gun on himself.
Clayton County Police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that an initial investigation found Darian Sheffield shot Doumba Sannoh early Sunday before shooting himself. Police say Sannoh previously had taken out a restraining order against Sheffield.
Marbury says relatives taking care of the couple's 8-month-old son that morning heard the gunfire and found both teens with gunshot wounds. Sannoh was pronounced dead at a hospital, where she was taken. Sheffield died later that day.
Sannoh's family is caring for the child.
