Atlanta City Council considering scooter safety regulations

Motorized sharable scooters gaining popularity in Atlanta have City Council members considering safety regulations for them.
WSB-TV quotes Councilman Dustin Hillis in a Tuesday report as saying that officials are talking about rules for the scooters like a 15-mph (24-kph) speed limit, requiring people to wear helmets and ride them only in bike lanes or the street when possible.
Hillis chairs the Public Safety and Legal Administration and is also an emergency room nurse. The public safety committee chairman says officials need to have discussions including whether regulations like mandatory helmets should be implemented through scooter companies or be a rider's responsibility.
Hillis says the council is working out the regulations and they could take several weeks.
There are more than 200 sharable motorized scooters and mopeds in Atlanta.
