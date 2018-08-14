Breakfast-loving boy gets ultimate Waffle House party for his third birthday

A Georgia boy whose beloved breakfast was a piping-hot plate of goodies from Waffle House got the party of a lifetime Monday when family and friends came together to throw him the ultimate party — all inside a Waffle House.
“Lawson has loved Waffle House since he began eating solid food,” his mom Natalie Cooper told ABC News. “When they’re little they don’t really give me much input on their party so I try to think about things they love.”
Ashley Donahue of Emerald Creek Photography is friends with the family, and brought along her camera to capture the party. “Lawson loves breakfast — just not at breakfast time!” she said, according to the blog It’s a Southern Thing.
Waffle House, the 24/7 Southern temple of comfort-food, has legions of devoted fans who swear by its unfussy atmosphere and tasty breakfast treats. But how many of those fans have their own personal Waffle House uniform, hat and nametag?
“This waffle/sausage/hard boiled egg-loving little boy had a BLAST,” Lawson’s mom wrote on Facebook. She wrote that his apron and hat were specially embroidered, and he had three buttons, a “birthday boy” team member nametag and a specially baked cake that said “LAWSON IS THREE” in the iconic Waffle House block letters.
The gift bags thanked attendees for “scattering, smothering and covering me with love,” and included things like free waffle coupons and gummy fried eggs.
“[We] decided to have it in the middle of the afternoon when the restaurant isn’t as busy — and I’m glad I did! We were the only customers in the restaurant ... our server was sweet and accommodating to our crazy bunch,” Lawson’s mom told ABC News. She told the station staff loved having them there, and as they left the restaurant, said Lawson “held my hand and said, ‘That [was] a good party! I had fun!’”
Waffle House even shared photos from the event with the warning, “Cuteness Alert!”
The photos were a hit with social media users — some of whom wrote that they were a little jealous they couldn’t have the same treatment.
