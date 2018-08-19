State Botanical Garden of Georgia to get new home in Athens

The State Botanical Garden of Georgia will soon have a new home.
The Athens Banner-Herald reports that the University of Georgia is planning a new building for the garden.
The plans were approved recently by the state Board of Regents, which oversees Georgia's public colleges and universities.
Officials say the two-level building of about 7,000 square feet will include exhibit and gallery space, classrooms, offices, collection storage and an entry foyer that can be used for receptions and other events.
The building will be near the Botanical Garden's Alice H. Richards Children's Garden. The Children's Garden is now under construction and scheduled to open to the public early next year.
