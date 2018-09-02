Savannah police to add eyes in sky for variety of calls

Police in Savannah plan to use drones to help in a variety of situations, such as searches for missing persons and car crash investigations.
The Savannah Morning News reports that the city recently issued a bid request to purchase three drones, each with their own specialized features for different scenarios.
Police say high-resolution cameras will provide a full picture of accident scenes, while thermal imaging can be used to pick up the heat signatures of missing people.
The newspaper reports that the drone for Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) calls will be able to snake through a building to locate suspects, identify innocent bystanders and examine potential bombs.
Savannah joins at least three other police departments in Georgia using drones, including the city of Duluth and Gwinnett and Henry counties.
Comments