Officials urge visitors to be safe during busy beach weekend

Officials at Georgia's largest public beach are urging visitors to stay safe during the busy Labor Day weekend.
WTOC-TV reports big crowds are expected on Tybee Island during the three-day weekend that marks the unofficial end of summer. Mayor Jason Buelterman (BILT-ehr-man) says lifeguards will be on duty to help swimmers stay safe.
Two men drowned last month off the island east of Savannah when they ventured too far out along a sandbar and were swept away by a high tide.
During Labor Day weekend last year, lifeguards dealt with swimmers being stung by jellyfish and stingrays in the water. Island officials say jellyfish have recently been reported in the water, so visitors might want to carry vinegar in their beach bags. It can help reduce inflammation from jellyfish stings.
Comments