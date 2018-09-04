Officials ID ex-firefighter, 2 others killed in crash

Authorities have identified three people who have died in a wrong-way crash in Georgia.
News outlets report authorities say former DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Capt. Kennis Harrell, 56-year-old Kathy Stevens and 55-year-old Michael Fullwood died Monday.
Union City police say Harrell was driving on a highway in Fulton County early that morning and turned off into the oncoming lanes of another road. Police say he crashed head-on into a car carrying Fullwood and Stevens. Harrell and Fullwood died at the scene. Stevens was taken to a hospital where she later died.
It's unclear if alcohol was a factor. WSB-TV reports autopsies of the three people are set to be performed Tuesday.
Comments