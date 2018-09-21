Atlanta residents discuss renaming Confederate Ave.

A number of Atlanta residents like the idea of renaming Confederate Ave. as United Ave.
News outlets report about 30 people showed up for a public meeting Thursday night on the proposal.
Atlanta City Council is to vote Oct. 3 on renaming Confederate Ave. and East Confederate Ave.
David Moreland of Meriweather County said he grew up in Atlanta and was proud to be a descendant of relatives who fought in both the Revolutionary War and the Civil War, on the Southern side. He said changing the names would be an abomination.
Most of those speaking at the hearing liked the change to United.
Sonia Tetlow lives just off Confederate Ave. and said that name spits in the face of the United States of America by honoring a treasonous act.
