Mother, 3 children killed in multivehicle wreck in Beaumont

Investigators say a woman and her three children have been killed in a fiery eight-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 10 in Southeast Texas.
Beaumont police are trying to determine what caused the wreck around dawn Thursday involving an 18-wheeler and seven other passenger vehicles.
A Beaumont police statement identified the four people who died as 36-year-old Chelsea Stanbury, 10-year-old Anthony Stanbury Jr., 8-year-old Anaiyah Stanbury and 6-year-old Chase Stanbury.
Officer Haley Morrow says the four victims were traveling from Georgia in the same vehicle, along with three other passengers. Beaumont police say several people in other vehicles were treated for minor injuries.
Further details weren't immediately available. Messages left with police in Beaumont, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) northeast of Houston, weren't immediately returned Friday.
