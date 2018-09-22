Chatham County to give free parking to downtown employees

Chatham County employees who work in downtown Savannah are getting free parking.
The Chatham County Commission on Friday approved a program, effective Jan. 1, that will provide free parking at two parking garages — one owned by the county and one owned by the city.
The Savannah Morning News reports the program will be offered to employees below the level of department head and exclude appointed and elected officials. Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler says they commission hoped to resolve what they said was an inequality for downtown workers because employees who work out of the area don't have to pay for parking.
Chairman Al Scott says more than 100 employees are expected to benefit.
The program's cost is still being determined.
Comments