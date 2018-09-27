Authorities: Man arrested in death of wife found stabbed

Authorities in Georgia say a man has been arrested in the death of his wife found brutally stabbed multiple times.
A Clayton County Sheriff's Office statement says police and deputies responded to a domestic incident in Forest Park on Wednesday night. Authorities say the woman had been brutally stabbed multiple times and her neck was cut so severely that her head was nearly severed.
Authorities tell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a witness identified Jermaine Jones as the suspect and tried to stop him. Authorities say the witness ended up fleeing for his life.
Authorities say Jones later called 911 and was taken into custody without incident. Authorities say his clothes were bloody.
Court records say Jones was booked on a charge of malice murder. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Comments