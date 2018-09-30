Historic home by police precinct being rehabbed for officers

A historic home located next to a Savannah police precinct is being restored for use as living quarters for newly enlisted officers.
City officials have approved an agreement with the Historic Savannah Foundation to rehabilitate the 1890s duplex in keeping with its historic character. The two-story home sits next to the Savannah Police Department's new Central Precinct.
Savannah officials said in a news release the duplex will be used as a caretaker's cottage, where two officers assigned to the precinct will be offered reduced rent in exchange for performing upkeep such as mowing the lawn.
The Historic Savannah Foundation is contributing $50,000 to pay an architect for plans to restore the house. City officials plan to spend about $250,000 in tax dollars on the restoration.
