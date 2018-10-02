Mail thieves flee Georgia into Florida, hit alpaca transport

The journey of 21 alpacas from New York to Florida was disturbed when a car fleeing Georgia authorities crossed the state line into Florida and hit the animals' trailer.
News outlets cite a Florida Highway Patrol report that says a police officer from Kingsland, Georgia, tried to stop a car for speeding early Monday morning. Troopers say the car refused to pull over and entered an agriculture station in Florida, where it crashed into the back of the parked livestock trailer.
Police found the driver in nearby woods, but the passenger remains at large. A search of their car revealed stolen checks and several garbage bags with stolen mail.
One alpaca was hurt in the crash. His brethren were loaded onto another trailer to continue to their destination.
