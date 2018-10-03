Man critical after train hits car in Georgia

A man is in critical condition after his car was hit by a train in Georgia.
Authorities say it happened Wednesday afternoon in Coweta County.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Coweta County Fire Rescue said in a news release that they arrived at Ga. 29 North and Wash Johnson Road to find the man out of his car, which was on fire.
The man, whose name was not released, was flown to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
The train and cargo were not damaged by the crash.
No other details were released.
