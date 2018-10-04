Couple looking to buy abandoned home finds dead body

A couple looking to buy an abandoned house made a grim discovery.
News outlets report that the couple called 911 around noon Wednesday after finding a decomposing body in the house in an industrial district just south of downtown Macon.
The Telegraph newspaper reported that Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the man had been dead for at least six days.
Coroner Leon Jones said he was able to identify the man as Arthur Williams because he was wearing a medical alert bracelet with his name on it.
Miley told the newspaper the case is being investigated as a "suspicious death." An autopsy is to be carried out by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
Anyone with information is urged to call authorities.
