Georgia parole board to host event to hear from victims

Georgia's parole board is inviting crime victims to speak with parole staff at an event in north Georgia later this month.
The State Board of Pardons and Paroles victims visitors' day is scheduled to be held Oct. 23 at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville.
Crime victims will be able to meet with board members and other parole staff to talk about the impact of the crime and the parole status of the person who committed the crime.
Victims who haven't registered to receive parole status updates will have a chance to register at the event.
The parole board says this will be the 30th time the board has hosted such an event and the first time in Hall County.
