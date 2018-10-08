Report ‘inconclusive’ on cause of Georgia island bee deaths

Georgia officials say they aren't sure what killed a large number of bees on Tybee Island in May.
State Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Julie McPeake on Friday told The Savannah Morning News that the report was "inconclusive."
May's die off was the second in just 13 months after Chatham County Mosquito Control failed to warn beekeepers of a planned 2017 spray.
The report found bees had been in contact with a chemical spread at a nearby park to kill fire ants, but found the company that spread the ant killer did so properly.
The City of Tybee Island says it's looking for organic methods of weed and ant control that won't hurt bees and is planting bee-friendly plants. The city says it may also use its insurance to reimburse beekeepers.
