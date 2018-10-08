The National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Storm Michael to develop into a hurricane Monday and track through the panhandle of Florida into Georgia by mid-week.
Hurricane Michael expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain to Georgia

By Liz Fabian

October 08, 2018 06:44 AM

Across Florida’s panhandle and into southeast and central Georgia, residents are urged to keep an eye on strengthening Tropical Storm Michael.

Early Monday, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center advised Michael is expected to track northward through the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

The warm waters could intensify the storm to near major hurricane status before landfall late Wednesday somewhere near Florida’s big bend although the cone of uncertainty covers the panhandle.

The cone shows where the center of the storm is expected to track, but effects could be felt outside that zone.

While coastal areas and extreme southeast Georgia are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, Michael is expected to pack a punch as far inland as Middle Georgia which is expected to feel tropical storm force winds over 39 mph.

Projections show up to a 60 percent chance of tropical storm force winds from Columbus to Macon to Augusta.

Last September, parts of Macon sustained heavy wind damage when weakening Tropical Storm Irma tore through Georgia.

Tropical Storm Irma pummeled the historic Shirley Hills neighborhood of northeast Macon, shocking a neighbor who grew up in Florida. Dozens of tall trees and pines crashed through power lines and snapped poles Sept. 11, 2017.

As of the 5 a.m. Monday advisory, up to 10 inches of rain is expected near where the storm makes landfall and into southeast Georgia.

Computer forecast models show the storm tracking toward Macon before turning to the northeast and heading into the Carolinas while maintaining tropical storm status.

The National Hurricane Center shows up to 10 inches of rain is expected from Hurricane Michael this week.
People living south and east of Macon could see up to 6 inches of rain while 2-4 inches is expected as far west as Columbus.

The forecast is subject to change and everyone is urged to monitor storm updates.

