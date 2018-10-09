Georgia 911 director resigns amid claims of abusive behavior

A director of a 911 center in Georgia has resigned amid allegations of abusive behavior.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Fayette County 911 center director Bernard "Buster" Brown resigned Monday. Commissioner Steve Brown, unrelated to Bernard Brown, called on county officials to conduct an outside search for a replacement. He says other department leaders also have temperament issues and that they need "someone from the outside who can bring impartiality and integrity back to the management process."
Bernard Brown is accused of using profanity in the workplace, throwing tantrums and issuing domineering commands. Steve Brown says commissioners failed to grasp the seriousness of the allegations during a meeting in February when former employees begged commissioners to investigate the complaints. He says there have been at least five new complaints since then.
