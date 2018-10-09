Georgia officials warn of possible evacuations for Michael

Forecasters say Hurricane Michael and its torrents of rain might prompt many evacuations and rescues in Georgia.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday said wind gusts as high as 60 mph (97 kph) will be possible across parts of central Georgia, with the strongest winds south of Columbus and Macon.
Forecasters say rainfall in Georgia is expected to range from 3-5 inches (7.6-12.7 centimeters); with locally higher amounts of up to 7 inches (17.8 centimeters).
The storm early Tuesday strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane with top wind speeds of 100 mph (155 kph) as it continues its path toward the Florida Panhandle.
Michael is forecast to hit the Florida coast Wednesday before moving over Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday night and Thursday.
