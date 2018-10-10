City goes before state Supreme Court to stop possible split

A Georgia city has appeared before the state Supreme Court to stop a referendum that threatens to tear the city in half to create another city.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the city of Eagle's Landing would be formed by de-annexing about half of Stockbridge and combining the land with unincorporated portions of Henry County. Attorneys for Stockbridge said in court Tuesday that the November referendum violates the state's Constitution by asking voters to approve two ballot questions simultaneously.
One question asks voters to approve the de-annexation, the other asks them to approve the creation of Eagle's Landing's cityhood. They say this violates the single-subject rule meant to ensure referendum clarity. But an attorney for Eagle's Landing advocates, Tim Tanner, says the questions are calling for two separate changes.
