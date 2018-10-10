Georgia braces for Hurricane Michael’s inland track

Emergency officials in Georgia are monitoring Hurricane Michael, expected to come ashore on the Florida Panhandle before moving into southern Georgia.
Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for 92 of the state's 159 counties.
A hurricane warning is effect in southwestern Georgia. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire Georgia coast, as well as much of the inland areas.
Between 4 inches (10 centimeters) and 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain are expected in southwest and central Georgia. From 3 inches (8 centimeters) to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain is expected in other parts of the state.
The National Weather Service said winds are expected to range from 25 mph (40 kph) to 45 mph (72 kph) in central Georgia, with gusts as high as 70 mph (112 kph).
