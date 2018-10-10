Hurricane Michael ‘an incredibly dangerous situation’, warns NHC director

The storm surge, wind and rain were some of the most dangerous threats to people in the Florida panhandle as Hurricane Michael was hours from landfall on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service