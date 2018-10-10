Hurricane Michael ‘an incredibly dangerous situation’, warns NHC director

Florida was bracing for Hurricane Michael on October 8 as the storm continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. This video shows people clearing a beach at Seaside, Florida.
Youth leader Corey Lewis, who is black, was baby-sitting two white children in Marietta, Ga., when he says a white woman confronted him, followed him home and called police to check on the kids. He recorded videos, which are edited together here.
At least 12 people were injured at a performance by Lil Wayne at the A3C Festival in Atlanta on Sunday, October 7, as concertgoers fled from an apparent false shooting alarm raised by members of the crowd, according to police.
Women are on the tops of ballots and are being elected in record numbers in Georgia local government. But there’s still not gender parity in state and national politics. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses the issues around the topic.
Prince George's County, Md. detectives are looking for a man who threw a brick or rock at a restaurant on Sept. 20 2018 but ended up hitting himself. He shattered a window before trying to use the same object on a bulletproof glass at the counter.
PAWS Humane has taken in 30 animals from shelters impacted by Hurricane Florence. The dogs have been placed in temporary foster homes and the cats are onsite at PAWS Humane. Here's how you can help those animals here, and perhaps make room for more.
The Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City hosted Friday a local observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States. The program was at the Eternal Flame on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City.
The Georgia Historical Society welcomed Thursday morning TSYS as the newest member of its Georgia Business History Initiative during a brief ceremony and historical marker unveiling at the company’s downtown campus in Columbus, GA.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a campaign stop Tuesday at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus, Georgia. The “Stay Woke, Your Voice is Your Vote” rally was hosted by Davis Broadcasting and featured several speakers.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams opposes proposals for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Georgia, saying it's dangerous and will kill the state's booming film industry. Here's her position on the topic.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned in Columbus Wednesday night. She did a Facebook Live event with the Ledger-Enquirer before her event at the Columbus Public Library. Here's her position on gun ownership.
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office, shared her thoughts Tuesday on the film industry in Georgia and Columbus' role in it at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum in Columbus, Georgia.
