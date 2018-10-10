Hurricane Michael seen from space station day before landfall

The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.
