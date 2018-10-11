Hurricane Michael does ‘absolute devastation’ to south Georgia crops

South Georgia farmers were harvesting a good crop until Hurricane Michael came along.
The damage was still being assessed early Thursday, but Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said early indications are bad.
“This could be the worst we’ve ever seen,” he told The Telegraph after getting a preliminary assessment of the damage. “It’s absolute devastation.”
The worst damage was in southwest Georgia, but Black said the destruction continued over a large swath across the state. He compared it to the damage of a tornado, except over about a 200-mile wide path. He said 50 broiler chicken houses were destroyed.
Cotton, which was being harvested as the storm hit, appears to have been hit especially hard. The winds blew the cotton off the plants. Black said he saw photos from one field where a farmer had been picking up until the last minute. The storm picked the cotton off the plants about as thoroughly as the harvester.
“You couldn’t tell the difference from where he had stopped picking,” he said.
Jeff Cook, county agent for Peach and Taylor counties, said he spoke to a Peach County cotton farmer who estimated the storm blew away about half his cotton crop in at least one field.
One area of concern that might not have been as bad as expected is pecan trees. The remnants of Hurricane Irma did significant damage to pecan trees in Middle Georgia last year, but Black said there are some reports pecan trees might have fared better this time.
Robert Dickey, owner of Dickey Farms in Crawford County, mostly grows peaches but also has pecan trees. He said he was very worried about what the storm would do to the pecan trees but he saw little damage. Peach trees also survived the storm well, he said.
“We dodged a bullet,” Dickey said.
Black said he’s received a call from the White House and been in touch with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Black said communications with Washington are good and that federal leaders have an understanding of the “gravity of the situation” in Georgia.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Telegraph corespondent Maggie Lee contributed to this story.
Comments