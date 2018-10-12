Neighboring Gulf towns see different sides of storm’s fury

Rex Buzzett, far left, his son Josh Buzzett and neighbor Hilda Duren stand outside the Buzzett’s home, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, that was gutted by a storm surge in Port St. Joe, Fla. Hurricane Michael devastated several homes overlooking the Gulf of Mexico in Port St. Joe, while largely sparing residents of the neighboring Gulf community of Apalachicola. Russ Bynum AP Photo