Trump to land at Robins today on tour of Hurricane Michael damage

President Donald Trump is expected to land at Robins Air Force Base later Monday as a part of a tour of damage by Hurricane Michael.
Trump is scheduled to tour damage in Florida in the morning then will be landing at Robins later in the afternoon. From there he will go out to visit those impacted by the storm and those who have assisted with relief efforts. The White House Travel Office did not specify where he will be going in his visit to Warner Robins.
Hurricane Michael struck the Florida panhandle Wednesday, causing massive damage, and continued into Georgia causing serious damage to property and agriculture.
Comments