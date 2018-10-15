President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for a trip to visit areas affected by Hurricane Michael, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for a trip to visit areas affected by Hurricane Michael, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Evan Vucci AP
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for a trip to visit areas affected by Hurricane Michael, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Evan Vucci AP

Georgia

Trump to land at Robins today on tour of Hurricane Michael damage

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 15, 2018 10:55 AM

Warner Robins, GA

President Donald Trump is expected to land at Robins Air Force Base later Monday as a part of a tour of damage by Hurricane Michael.

Trump is scheduled to tour damage in Florida in the morning then will be landing at Robins later in the afternoon. From there he will go out to visit those impacted by the storm and those who have assisted with relief efforts. The White House Travel Office did not specify where he will be going in his visit to Warner Robins.

Hurricane Michael struck the Florida panhandle Wednesday, causing massive damage, and continued into Georgia causing serious damage to property and agriculture.

  Comments  