Boy was playing football when he grabbed a fence. Electric wire was touching it, cops say

A 12-year-old boy in Augusta, Ga., was killed late Monday night when he was electrocuted near a local community center, according to WFXG.
Melquan Kwame Robinson was playing football at the Bernie Ward Community Center when the incident occurred, according to WRDW.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the boy ran outside the field and came into contact with a chain-link fence, which had a live electric wire touching it, according to the Augusta Chronicle.
The boy had apparently tried to retrieve a ball that had been kicked over the fence when he touched the barrier and was electrocuted, WJBF reported. Rescue crews performed CPR on the boy in an attempt to revive him before he was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to the station.
Two other children were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, WRDW reported. The injured boys were trying to pull the other child free from the fence, according to the station.
An autopsy was set to be performed Tuesday, WFXG reported.
“The Augusta community is deeply saddened to learn of a tragic accident involving four Augustans at the Fleming Athletic Complex last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved in this accident,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said in a statement, according to Augusta commissioner-elect Brandon Garrett.
“We ask Augustans to stand together to extend our condolences and embrace the family of Melquan Kwame Robinson with love during this sudden and unexpected loss. A thorough investigation is now underway,” the mayor wrote
It’s the latest instance of a child being electrocuted in recent months. A 10-year-old Texas girl was electrocuted in July after attempting to rescue her kittens that had been trapped behind a dryer, and a 4-year-old was electrocuted in Oklahoma in October while trying to reach a puppy that was also trapped behind a dryer.
Comments